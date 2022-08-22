1947: Sixty-four years since the deadly Rochester cyclone
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota State Fair has opened for its 12-day run. There will be more than 300 food vendors this year.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Mark Brandenburg won the Rochester Tennis Club men’s singles championship, defeating his brother Rob, 6-1, 6-2 in the title match.
- If contract mediations remain at their present stalemate, Rochester teachers will be on the job for the resumption of classes without a new contract with the Rochester School Board. This would be the first time that such a situation has occurred here.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The date marks the 64th anniversary of the Rochester cyclone, which took place on August 21, 1883. The storm killed thirty-two persons and injured 40. Buildings destroyed included the courthouse, high school, Academy of Lourdes, depot, flour mills, ten business blocks, and over 200 residences.
- The Rochester board of education is currently discussing a new salary increase for its teachers. Dr. Robert Miner, vice president of the board, said he will fight for an increase in teachers’ salaries this year.
- For the first time, a course in agriculture will be offered at Mabel High School. The school will have a hot lunch program this year, band, chorus, athletic teams, and a full schedule of contests.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Five hundred domesticated rabbits, valued at $25,000, will be exhibited at the Minnesota State Fair.
- The Rochester American Legion band, 25 strong, has arrived in Virginia, Minn., for the annual Legion convention. The band is one of many that will be whooping it up on the range this week.
