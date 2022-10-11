1947: St. Charles soldier to come home
1997 – 25 years ago
- Montgomery Ward & Co. will close 48 stores in a cost-cutting move that could lay off 3,800 workers.
- The Minnesota Vikings home game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers will be blacked out within a 75-mile radius of the Twin Cities. This includes the Rochester area. About 5,500 tickets to the game remain unsold.
- A U.S. Army recruiter returned to Hamline University campus for the first time since the college banned military recruiters five years ago.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Nudged by strong hopes for a Vietnam peace settlement, stock market prices shot upward.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The body of Harold Ham, son of Erford and Phyllis Ham of St. Charles, has arrived in San Francisco. Ham, a Navy machinist's mate, second class, was killed while serving on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He will return home and be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles.
- Harmony and Caledonia played to a 7-7 tie in high school football. Neil Haugerud scored the lone touchdown for Harmony, and Dale Demstead scored a touchdown for Caledonia.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Junior College will meet Hibbing Junior College in a big football contest on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, on Mayo Field in Rochester. (Hibbing JC would beat Rochester in a hard-fought game 12-0).
- Thomas Philps, Jr. has been selected by President Coffman of the University of Minnesota to head a drive to raise funds for a proposed $2 million athletic stadium. (The U of M Memorial Stadium, known as the "Brick House," would open in October 1924. It was dedicated to the 9,710 students, alums, faculty, and staff who served in the war. It would serve the University until 1981.)
