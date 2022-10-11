We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: St. Charles soldier to come home

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Montgomery Ward & Co. will close 48 stores in a cost-cutting move that could lay off 3,800 workers.
  • The Minnesota Vikings home game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers will be blacked out within a 75-mile radius of the Twin Cities. This includes the Rochester area. About 5,500 tickets to the game remain unsold.
  • A U.S. Army recruiter returned to Hamline University campus for the first time since the college banned military recruiters five years ago.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Nudged by strong hopes for a Vietnam peace settlement, stock market prices shot upward.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The body of Harold Ham, son of Erford and Phyllis Ham of St. Charles, has arrived in San Francisco. Ham, a Navy machinist's mate, second class, was killed while serving on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He will return home and be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles.
  • Harmony and Caledonia played to a 7-7 tie in high school football. Neil Haugerud scored the lone touchdown for Harmony, and Dale Demstead scored a touchdown for Caledonia.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester Junior College will meet Hibbing Junior College in a big football contest on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, on Mayo Field in Rochester. (Hibbing JC would beat Rochester in a hard-fought game 12-0).
  • Thomas Philps, Jr. has been selected by President Coffman of the University of Minnesota to head a drive to raise funds for a proposed $2 million athletic stadium. (The U of M Memorial Stadium, known as the "Brick House," would open in October 1924. It was dedicated to the 9,710 students, alums, faculty, and staff who served in the war. It would serve the University until 1981.)
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Shanna Lunasin
Community
Shanna Lunasin survived child cancer, now she shows others how to do the same
Lunasin started mentoring children as an 8-year-old child, now she is a founder of a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks of support among families.
October 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Dr. W. J. Mayo to conduct clinic at St. Marys Hospital
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
October 09, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Hells Angels. Swamp donkeys. Chess: 2,000 miles around Lake Superior.
Columnist Steve Lange motorcycles 2,000 miles around Lake Superior in six days, solo. Here's Part II.
October 08, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange