1947: 'Tarzan and the Leopard Woman' now showing
1997 — 25 years ago
- The city will entertain an offer by a property manager and an engineering consultant to convert old City Hall into an apartment building.
- Rochester Mayo goalie Marc Ranfranz picked up his second shutout as the Spartans beat rival John Marshall 4-0 in boys hockey. Mayo goals were scored by Jason Notermann, Matt Leimbek, and Brian Buskowiak scored twice.
1972 — 50 years ago
- There were 36 Minnesotans killed in the war in Southeast Asia during 1971. Since 1962, 1,001 Minnesotans have died in the war.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Western Air Lines Inc. will soon begin operations on an extended route in which Rochester will be an intermediate stop. Rochester will be a stop in the Huron, S.D., to Minneapolis flight.
- Mickey Rooney, a brash young performer, and Peggy Lee, a talented singer, will be guests this week on Bing Crosby's radio show.
- “Tarzan and the Leopard Woman” is now showing in theaters. The movie stars Johnny Weissmuller, Brenda Joyce, and Tarzan’s trusty sidekick, Cheetah.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Martin Lawler was elected chairman at the first meeting of the new City Planning Commission.
- Dr. H. F. Helmholz will deliver an address on “Guarding the Health of Children” at the White Temple. Special music will be provided.
- The Rochester City Council approved a bid for riprapping of the north approach of the Silver Creek bridge, and the cost is $2,600.
