1947: 'Tarzan and the Leopard Woman' now showing

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 01, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The city will entertain an offer by a property manager and an engineering consultant to convert old City Hall into an apartment building.
  • Rochester Mayo goalie Marc Ranfranz picked up his second shutout as the Spartans beat rival John Marshall 4-0 in boys hockey. Mayo goals were scored by Jason Notermann, Matt Leimbek, and Brian Buskowiak scored twice.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • There were 36 Minnesotans killed in the war in Southeast Asia during 1971. Since 1962, 1,001 Minnesotans have died in the war.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Western Air Lines Inc. will soon begin operations on an extended route in which Rochester will be an intermediate stop. Rochester will be a stop in the Huron, S.D., to Minneapolis flight.
  • Mickey Rooney, a brash young performer, and Peggy Lee, a talented singer, will be guests this week on Bing Crosby's radio show.
  • “Tarzan and the Leopard Woman” is now showing in theaters. The movie stars Johnny Weissmuller, Brenda Joyce, and Tarzan’s trusty sidekick, Cheetah.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Martin Lawler was elected chairman at the first meeting of the new City Planning Commission.
  • Dr. H. F. Helmholz will deliver an address on “Guarding the Health of Children” at the White Temple. Special music will be provided.
  • The Rochester City Council approved a bid for riprapping of the north approach of the Silver Creek bridge, and the cost is $2,600.
