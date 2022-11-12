1947: The first girl ever plays in a high school football game
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Olmsted County Historical Society plans to launch a fund-raising campaign in the next four years, improving programs and facilities and restoring lost staff positions.
- Stewartville, ranked No. 10 in the state, will enter the Class A volleyball state tournament against Concordia Academy of Roseville at the St. Paul Civic Center. (Stewartville would win the 1997 Class 1A state championship.)
1972 – 50 years ago
- The top three selling albums are Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love,” “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash, and “Garden Party” by Ricky Nelson.
- Preston crushed Wilson 34-0 in a Class C state championship semifinal game before 1,200 fans at the Austin Athletic field.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Frankie Groves, from Stinnett High School in Texas, became the first girl in the United States to play in a high school football game. (The following day, the Texas athletic association banned girls from playing football – the coach was run out of town, and it would be 45 years before this would occur again.)
- The Winona County Jail was inspected and ranked as one of the best in the state. The jail is one of only three in the state approved for the detention of federal prisoners.
- Chatfield played an excellent game in a 12-7 win over St. Charles in the traditional Armistice game on a frigid day. Chatfield’s Keith Rogers scored both touchdowns for Chatfield.
1922 – 100 years ago
- After over thirty years, Mr. L. A. Orr has made it known that he will retire from the jewelry business. His entire stock will be sold regardless of cost.
- Martin Aarhus, a Hayfield farmer, was the lucky winner of a new Cadillac car given away by the Rochester American Legion. Mr. Aarhus said he would drive his new car through Hayfield right past the smart aleck who tried to sell him a Ford.
