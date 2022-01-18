1947: ‘This Is Your FBI' is a hit on radio

1997 – 25 years ago

Rochester Community and Technical College heavyweight Jesse Hoekstra was named the Minnesota Community College Conference wrestler of the week. From Wabasha-Kellogg High School, Hoekstra pinned three opponents last week in the North Country Open in Duluth.



Forty Minnesota counties were declared disaster areas. They will get federal help to recover from the blizzards, ice storms and artic cold since November.



1972 – 50 years ago

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners awarded a contract for a new computer system to Rochester-IBM. The system will be used by four local government units.



New car owners are paying the price for pollution-cutting automobile engines in tougher starts, stalling and increased gasoline consumption.



Rochester clinics and hospitals are following the federal government’s ruling and making price lists available to patients.

1947 – 75 years ago

Rosemarie Tushner was selected as Winona’s Queen of the Snows in the Winona Winter Carnival.



Rochester will have air service to Houston, Texas, effective Feb. 1. Mid-Continent Airlines will open a route from Rochester to Houston, with stops in Des Moines, Kansas City and Tulsa.

The radio show "This Is Your FBI" is among the most popular radio shows.

1922 – 100 years ago

