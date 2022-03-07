SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1947: Two prisoners escape Mower County Jail

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 07, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • 20 mushers and their dog teams will participate in a non-competitive Fun Run at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.
  • The Mighty Ducks program for building more ice arenas and renovating others throughout the state will receive $5 million under a bill approved by the Senate Governmental Operations and Veterans Committee.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester’s secondary schools and school administrative buildings will be equipped with an intrusion and mechanical failure detection system under a plan expected to be approved by the Rochester School Board. In the past 5 years, Rochester schools have been subject to 10 burglaries.
  • The Family Consultation Center will inaugurate a hot Meals on Wheels program. The meals will be delivered by a group of volunteers by car.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Two prisoners, one awaiting transfer to St. Cloud Reformatory, sawed through a bar in a second-floor window and escaped from the Mower County Jail in Austin.
  • With the city election approaching, the total Rochester voters’ registration of 9,277 was reported by the Rochester City Clerk F. R. Finch.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A banquet was held in honor of completing the Samaritan Convalescent Home. Speaker Dr. Charles Mayo praised the efforts of Rev. W. W. Bunge as a critical force in this achievement. The completion of this building and the St. Marys Hospital makes 1,600 beds in the hospitals in the city.
  • The city engineer was instructed to prepare plans, profiles, specifications, and estimates of the cost of a bridge over Silver Creek at Seventh Street NW. The new bridge will be on the site of the present structure.
