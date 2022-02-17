1947: University of Minnesota wrestler Vern Gagne victorious in match
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- A model of a proposed nature center devoted to the bald eagle has been unveiled in Wabasha, where the city and a group of volunteers want to build a facility along the Mississippi River. The city has said it will give the center $687,000 and the land. (In 2007, the National Eagle Center, located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha, was opened).
1972 — 50 years ago
- President Nixon, his wife and aides set out on a “journey of peace” to communist China, hoping to make a start in erasing 20 years of hostility.
- Thousands of Minnesota teenagers may make Wisconsin the place to go as a bill lowers Wisconsin’s drinking age to 18. Minnesota’s is 21.
- Herb Brooks, an international hockey star for several years, appears to be the leading candidate to become the University of Minnesota head hockey coach.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Gophers wrestler Vern Gagne pinned his heavyweight rival in 2 minutes and 52 seconds to give Minnesota a victory over Kansas State at the University of Fieldhouse.
- Rear Admiral Richard Byrd flew over the South Pole and dropped the flag of the United Nations at the pole as part of Operation Highjump, a U.S. Navy Antarctic development program.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The St. Charles High School has entered the High School Extemporaneous Speaking League. The high school had tryouts, and first place was given to Alden Campbell and second place to Celia Buscoviak.
- Efforts are being made to keep students safe. Written on the chalkboard in the Eyota school is, “Cover-up each cough and sneeze, that you may not spread the disease.”
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The night sky is filled with wonders. All you have to do is open your eyes.
I am a picky eater. I’ve been one for as long as I can remember. Mashed potatoes, onion rings, mac and cheese, cheese curds, oatmeal, tomatoes the list goes on. In recent years, I’ve made small attempts at trying new foods, but few of them have stuck.
Columnist Steve Lange says a little space and some alone time can make everyone happier, healthier.