1947: War hero Eisenhower arrives at Minnesota State Fair
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- According to City Business magazine, Mayo Clinic is Minnesota’s eighth-largest employer, with 18,000 full-time employees, most of them in Rochester.
- Tour guides gave the school’s first students and parents a grand tour through the new $33.3 million Rochester Century High School.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Teresa Nolan, of Rochester, has been named “Junior of the Month” by the Tri-State Horseman’s Association. Her horse, “Grand Slam,” is a 6-year-old bay thoroughbred gelding.
- Selective Service announced that men with lottery numbers through 95 will be drafted this year.
- Miracle Mile, Rochester’s first shopping center, has a new sign. The 1971 fire destroyed a portion of the center and the original sign. It is 22 feet wide and 40 feet tall, and can be lit during evening hours.
1947 — 75 years ago
- America’s No. 1 war hero, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, arrived in Minneapolis as the main attraction at the Minnesota State Fair. Eisenhower will eat breakfast at the fair, tour the grounds and give a speech before the automobile races.
- Three Army fliers were killed, and a fourth parachuted to safety when two planes collided in mid-air and crashed near Wold-Chamberlain airport. The aircraft were part of a formation that minutes earlier had saluted Gen. Eisenhower in a flyover.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Great Western Railway added two extra cars to its morning and afternoon trains from Rochester to the Twin Cities because of the state fair.
- Bud R., the horse owned by C. D. Brown, Rochester mayor, was the winner of the 2:18 trot on the St. Charles track. Mayor Brown’s horse won three straight heats.
- Twenty high school boys have reported for football practice under Coach Mulder at Kasson High School. The team is looking toward a winning season.
