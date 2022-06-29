1947: Winds damage planes at Rochester Airport
1997 — 25 years ago
- Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., named four Rochester students as Trustee Scholarship winners. Mariam Mokri, Rachel Smith, Erik Diekrager, and Amanda Martin are students named.
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale will celebrate its 10th birthday. When Scottsdale opened in 1987, 42 doctors were employed. That number today is 200 physicians.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Lynn Ihrke of rural St. Charles was recognized by the West Rochester Kiwanis Club as June Teen Leader of the Month.
- Chris Stapleton of Rochester finished fourth in the Greco-Roman portion of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials at Anoka High School.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Winds were reported at 80 miles an hour at the Rochester airport. Two small planes were damaged, and Rochester was thrown into darkness when power lines went down.
- It appears that legislation may increase the minimum wage from 40 to 60 cents per hour.
- Helen Clapesattle will assume the acting directorship of the University of Minnesota Press. Clapesattle is the author of the best-seller, “The Doctors Mayo.”
1922 — 100 years ago
- Rochester will entertain a great sculptor when Lorado Taft comes to the city to give one of his famous lectures. Mr. Taft is an artist, writer, and educator of international fame.
- Scores of Rochester people had the pleasure of dancing on the steamer, “Capitol,” last evening upon a moonlight excursion up the river from Winona.
- Rev. Smith of the Universalist church in Rochester has invited the members of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Women’s Relief Corps to a Sunday patriotic service.
