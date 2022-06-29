SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Winds damage planes at Rochester Airport

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., named four Rochester students as Trustee Scholarship winners. Mariam Mokri, Rachel Smith, Erik Diekrager, and Amanda Martin are students named.
  • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale will celebrate its 10th birthday. When Scottsdale opened in 1987, 42 doctors were employed. That number today is 200 physicians.

1972 – 50 years ago

Also Read
062822 Lens On History 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A dogged love for things on wheels
From horses to pooches and everything in between, animals (and some people) have kept an eye out on vehicles on Rochester's streets.
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
062822 Then and Now 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A pair of parties bring Fourth of July fun in 1904
Speeches, races and a big parade were followed by fireworks and dancing in the night.
June 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

  • Lynn Ihrke of rural St. Charles was recognized by the West Rochester Kiwanis Club as June Teen Leader of the Month.
  • Chris Stapleton of Rochester finished fourth in the Greco-Roman portion of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials at Anoka High School.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Winds were reported at 80 miles an hour at the Rochester airport. Two small planes were damaged, and Rochester was thrown into darkness when power lines went down.
  • It appears that legislation may increase the minimum wage from 40 to 60 cents per hour.
  • Helen Clapesattle will assume the acting directorship of the University of Minnesota Press. Clapesattle is the author of the best-seller, “The Doctors Mayo.”

1922 — 100 years ago

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Rochester will entertain a great sculptor when Lorado Taft comes to the city to give one of his famous lectures. Mr. Taft is an artist, writer, and educator of international fame.
  • Scores of Rochester people had the pleasure of dancing on the steamer, “Capitol,” last evening upon a moonlight excursion up the river from Winona.
  • Rev. Smith of the Universalist church in Rochester has invited the members of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Women’s Relief Corps to a Sunday patriotic service.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORY
What to read next
Storm Damage
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
June 28, 2022 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
070421-ROCHESTER-4TH-FEST-01042.jpg
Community
Where to find Fourth of July firework shows in Southeast Minnesota
With the Fourth of July nearly upon us, here are the area firework shows in our region.
June 28, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07345.jpg
Community
Amelia Vrieze: The end was scheduled, but still a surprise
How many important endings have passed by without me knowing? How many have yet to arrive?
June 28, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Amelia Vrieze
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07363.jpg
Community
Radhika Damle: End of one chapter is the beginning of the next
College orientation was an eye-opening experience.
June 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Radhika Damle