1947: Winter storms hit the area
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Three Mayo High students will advance to the state competition and finals of the Minnesota High School Music Listening Contest. The Mayo team includes Brett Ostby, Lianne Habinek and Shawn Lavelle.
- The Rochester John Marshall girls gymnastics team defeated Stewartville 132.7 – 112.75. Mayo’s Adria Walin, an eighth-grader, tied for first on bars and floor.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Widespread discussion of the rock opera, “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” is a sign of a renewed interest in Jesus as a person, according to Leighton Ford, evangelist Billy Graham’s brother-in-law. The latter will speak at the Minneapolis Armory this evening.
- Defense Secretary Melvin Laird said there will be no draft calls through March, making the most extended planned break-in conscription since the end of the Korean War.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Eight inches of snow fell on Southeast Minnesota, and the National Weather Service indicates that more is on the way. Travel is difficult with limited visibility due to blowing snow.
- Solutions for parking problems in Rochester would be improved by constructing multi-level parking ramps. This type of ramp construction is being evaluated.
- The annual All-American Bowling sweepstakes tourney will open at the Winona Athletic Club. Bowlers will come from a wide area because of the big prize money. The total prize money is $1,000, and first place will pay $100.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Hanson Hardware Company of Rochester is offering prizes valued at $65 to be given away to kids ages 12 to 16 in an upcoming ice-skating event. Contestants need to register at the store.
- Selfishness will be the curse of modern civilization, according to the Rev. A. H. Wurtele, who discussed ideals of salvation in his sermon at the Calvary Episcopal Church. The church was filled to capacity.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Members Only
“We’re preserving lessons learned from our families, preserving culture, preserving our history and we’re putting it on this very intimate display."
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.