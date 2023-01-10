99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1948: A new motor oil to be evaluated in Bemidji, the nation’s icebox

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Engineers predict vehicles will have sensors that detect cars creeping into the driver's blind spots. This technology could become standard equipment in three to five years.
  • Byron took over first place in the Hiawatha Valley basketball Gold Division with a 57-52 victory over Cannon Falls. Byron's record is now 8-2 overall.

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Evangelist Billy Graham arrived in Rochester. He expects to stay for up to 10 days while undergoing treatment and examination at the Mayo Clinic.
  • The Post-Bulletin Match-Game bowling championships are being revived. The tournament will be held the weekends of Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 27-28 at the Colonial Lanes, Recreation Lanes, and Tropic Bowl.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A training program to provide more bricklayers for rural Minnesota has been announced, and 30 students will be selected for an eight-week course at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.
  • Winona's American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post No. 9 leads the area in memberships with 824. Rochester's McCoy post has 449, and St. Charles post has 168.
  • Chrysler Corporation have chosen Bemidji to evaluate a new motor oil under frigid conditions. Bemidji was selected because of its reputation as "the icebox of the nation."

1923 – 100 years ago

  • 1922 ended with 12.3 million automobiles and motor trucks on the road. This figures to be a car of some sort for every 8.7 persons in America. (The year 2019 ended with 284.5 million registered vehicles.)
  • The Rochester senior and junior high school lead the rest of the city in the sale of Christmas Seals. To this point, they have raised $88.62.
  • While addressing the Kiwanis, a covered ice rink in Rochester is inevitable in the future, according to Oscar Hanson, chair of the winter sports committee.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER