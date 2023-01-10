1948: A new motor oil to be evaluated in Bemidji, the nation’s icebox
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Engineers predict vehicles will have sensors that detect cars creeping into the driver's blind spots. This technology could become standard equipment in three to five years.
- Byron took over first place in the Hiawatha Valley basketball Gold Division with a 57-52 victory over Cannon Falls. Byron's record is now 8-2 overall.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Evangelist Billy Graham arrived in Rochester. He expects to stay for up to 10 days while undergoing treatment and examination at the Mayo Clinic.
- The Post-Bulletin Match-Game bowling championships are being revived. The tournament will be held the weekends of Jan. 20-21 and Jan. 27-28 at the Colonial Lanes, Recreation Lanes, and Tropic Bowl.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A training program to provide more bricklayers for rural Minnesota has been announced, and 30 students will be selected for an eight-week course at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.
- Winona's American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post No. 9 leads the area in memberships with 824. Rochester's McCoy post has 449, and St. Charles post has 168.
- Chrysler Corporation have chosen Bemidji to evaluate a new motor oil under frigid conditions. Bemidji was selected because of its reputation as "the icebox of the nation."
1923 – 100 years ago
- 1922 ended with 12.3 million automobiles and motor trucks on the road. This figures to be a car of some sort for every 8.7 persons in America. (The year 2019 ended with 284.5 million registered vehicles.)
- The Rochester senior and junior high school lead the rest of the city in the sale of Christmas Seals. To this point, they have raised $88.62.
- While addressing the Kiwanis, a covered ice rink in Rochester is inevitable in the future, according to Oscar Hanson, chair of the winter sports committee.