1948: Airlift begins to assist West Berlin
1998 – 25 years ago
- High winds and torrential rains hammered the Winona area. Power lines were down, highways closed, and hundreds of trees fell. Power was lost in several communities.
- Amid flashbulbs and flashlights, Tera Marquis was crowned Miss Winona in a storm-darkened Winona Senior High School auditorium.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Kasson, getting three hits from Dave Anderson and Jerry Raddatz and a three-run home run from Mike Justice, romped to an 11-5 victory over Glenville in South Border League baseball action.
- A lakeside resort and a handful of summer homes were demolished and at least six hurt when a tornado touched down in the Brainerd area.
- Jerry Lewis will be shooting for $10 million on Sept 2 when he kicks off another nationally televised 20-hour benefit to raise money for the fight against muscular dystrophy.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The United States, Great Britain, and France were reported to be planning a joint diplomatic protest to Moscow against the Russian blockage of West Berlin. The United States has announced plans to begin an airlift to deliver needed food and supplies to Berlin.
- The U.S. government has announced that the budget surplus at the end of this fiscal year will be a record $8 billion.
- Due to increased cargo business, Northwest Airlines will inaugurate two additional daily flights between the Twin Cities and New York.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Nearly every business in Rochester will have a float in the July 4th parade. Cash prizes will be awarded by the American Legion for the best floats.
- A farmer residing about one mile west of Plainview is in serious condition due to injuries sustained when he was gored by a bull in his pasture. One lung was punctured, and three ribs were fractured. His wife, noting his delayed return home, checked on him and found him unconscious, lying near the fence. A physician was summoned.
