1948: Alice Coachman becomes the first Black woman to win Olympic gold
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Olmsted County Fair is in full swing. Events on this date include a dog obedience demonstration, an English horse show, 4-H swine judging, and the demolition derby at 7:00 p.m.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The 113 edition of the Olmsted County Fair is in full swing. The main attraction on this day is harness horse racing at 7:00 p.m.
- Rochester State Junior College will now officially become Rochester Community College.
- Rochester Swim Club, whose divers won 16 of 20 events, won the Rochester AAU Open “A” Swimming and Diving meet championship.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The track and field events of the 1948 Olympic games in London’s Wembley Stadium will be aired over radio stations KWNO and KWNO-FM. (Alice Coachman, from Atlanta, became the first Black woman from any country to win an Olympic gold. Coachman won the Olympic high jump. She retired from competition after the games, raised a family, and became a teacher.)
- The Civil Aeronautics Board approved a Pacific Northwest-Hawaii airline route for five years to be operated by Northwest Airlines.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The silo on the farm of August Luehman, located one mile out of Lewiston, was blown down during a windstorm. The storm, accompanied by rain and hail, blew down trees and corn in the area.
- The Colonial hospital had every room and extra space full of patients. The nurses and doctors were taxed to the utmost.
- All had fun during the 19th annual Knights Templar Outing picnic in the Masonic Park in Spring Valley.
