1948: Atomic controls needed to prevent nuclear war

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Spruce Up Austin program is raising funds to assist in replacing the thousands of trees in the St. Peter area destroyed by the storm in late March.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Karl Kronebusch, a junior at Lewiston High School, will participate in the state speech contest. His topic will be "The Nixon Administration's Policies on Equal Rights."
  • The 1974 Minnesota passenger car license plates will bear orange numbers on a cream-colored background. The plates will now begin with a one-or-two-letter prefix.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The police chief announced a crackdown on motorists attempting to "beat" the stop lights. All violators will be arrested. The chief said we need to give pedestrians a chance.
  • A leading Swedish atom scientist says there will be an atomic war before 1953 unless international controls are adopted.
  • Stewartville won four A and seven B ratings to capture the trophy in the District III, Class C music competition.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Miss Gladys Kinsley of Stewartville took first place in the beginner's typing contest. Kinsley averaged 49 words per minute, which is exceptionally good for a novice.
  • The Elks Club announced a one-day "round-up" for funds to assist the Salvation Army. The goal of the campaign is $5,000.
  • Claude McQuillan and Jake Hetzel attended a southern Minnesota baseball league meeting in Owatonna today.
