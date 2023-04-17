1948: Atomic controls needed to prevent nuclear war
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Spruce Up Austin program is raising funds to assist in replacing the thousands of trees in the St. Peter area destroyed by the storm in late March.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Karl Kronebusch, a junior at Lewiston High School, will participate in the state speech contest. His topic will be "The Nixon Administration's Policies on Equal Rights."
- The 1974 Minnesota passenger car license plates will bear orange numbers on a cream-colored background. The plates will now begin with a one-or-two-letter prefix.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The police chief announced a crackdown on motorists attempting to "beat" the stop lights. All violators will be arrested. The chief said we need to give pedestrians a chance.
- A leading Swedish atom scientist says there will be an atomic war before 1953 unless international controls are adopted.
- Stewartville won four A and seven B ratings to capture the trophy in the District III, Class C music competition.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Miss Gladys Kinsley of Stewartville took first place in the beginner's typing contest. Kinsley averaged 49 words per minute, which is exceptionally good for a novice.
- The Elks Club announced a one-day "round-up" for funds to assist the Salvation Army. The goal of the campaign is $5,000.
- Claude McQuillan and Jake Hetzel attended a southern Minnesota baseball league meeting in Owatonna today.
