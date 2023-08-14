1948: Bakery frosted over cake thieves
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- City leaders expect nearly 80,000 people to pack into the city for two gold rush antique shows and the Spring Creek Motocross east of Zumbro Falls. All 15,000 hotels and motel rooms in Rochester are booked.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The new road extension of Second Avenue NE between Second and Seventh Streets opened to traffic today. The project’s cost was $428,680.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Winona police are seeking the identity of several youths suspected of stealing 28 cakes from the Bloedow bakery truck. On their flight, several cakes were dropped.
- A record field of 148 youngsters will compete for the all-American Soapbox Derby title. The Derby winner will receive a four-year scholarship to the college of their choice.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester’s city health officer reported to the city council that the conditions in the city jail were unsanitary and the jail’s condition was unacceptable in a reputable community.
- A number of Rochester young ladies and gentlemen enjoyed a picnic supper last evening at Stoppel’s farm.
- During July in Rochester, there were eleven cases of measles, four cases of whooping cough, one of diphtheria, and one typhoid case.
ADVERTISEMENT