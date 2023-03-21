99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1948: Bemidji wins state high school basketball championship

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Kenyon Wanamingo lost a heartbreaker 53-50 to Long-Prairie Grey Eagle in the Minnesota State High School League 2A boys basketball semi-finals.
  • Fans nationwide are starting to bring portable technology like cell phones and beepers to sporting events allowing them to work from a ballpark.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester’s population continues to grow. The city’s current population is 57,274 – an increase of 3,508 over the official 1970 census of 53,766.
  • A woman crew member has been added to the Strategic Air Command Airborne Command Post for the first time. She is Airman First Class Peggy Simmons of Des Moines, Iowa.
  • The Coaches Big Nine all-conference basketball team includes Rochester Mayo’s Mark Brandenburg and Rochester John Marshall’s Dave Terhaar.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A campaign to improve facilities and treatment in the state’s mental health facilities was announced by Gov. Luther Youngdahl. Additional trained staff will be a priority.
  • According to statistics from an insurance company, your chances of living longer are much improved if you live in the country than in the city.
  • The Bemidji Lumberjacks won the 1948 Minnesota state high school league championship before the largest crowd ever in the University of Minnesota Field House. Bemidji beat Hopkins 39-29.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A banquet for veterans and Rochester businessmen has been arranged by the American Legion post and will be held in Cook Cafeteria.
  • Construction is nearly complete, and the new high school swimming pool will formally open on April 15. The pool will be one of the finest in the state.
