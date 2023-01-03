1948: Black traveling basketball team defeats Preston's All-Stars
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 — 25 years ago
- This week's top three movies are "Men in Black," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Liar, Liar."
- The life and death of Mother Teresa was the top religion story of 1997.
1973 — 50 years ago
- Installation of a $1 million Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) system for improved air traffic control efficiency is nearly completed at the Rochester Airport.
- 1972 was the coldest in 25 years and ranked the fourth coldest year in Rochester's recorded weather history.
1948 — 75 years ago
- A short, dark-haired bandit, who carried a gun in his overcoat pocket, robbed the City National Bank in downtown Duluth of $4,000 in cash. The state bureau of criminal apprehension said it was the first bank holdup in Minnesota in about six years.
- The vaunted black professional Hollywood Sepin All-Star basketball team played a fired-up Preston squad edging the local Minnesota lads 49-43. Duane Boelter dropped in 13 points for Preston.
1923 — 100 years ago
- Dental examinations are being conducted of all public and private school students by Rochester dentists. So far, 1,016 pupils have been examined, and 430 have cavities needing filling.
- This week's health lecture will be at the Mayo Clinic at 7:30 p.m. A lecturer from the university, Dr. L. D. Bristol, will speak on "Working for Community Health."
- According to Chicago sources, the waltz is swiftly overtaking the more familiar fox trot in popularity.
