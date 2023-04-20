99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1948: Chatfield High School baseball team opens the season with a win

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Five Rochester Lourdes students won medals at the Minnesota State High School League Class A Speech Tournament in Shakopee. Medal winners were Patrick McIntyre, Stefan Streit, Annie Vine, Ben Charboneau, and Matt So.
  • University of Minnesota middle-distance runner Jason Owen set a school freshman record in the 800 meters at the Tyson/Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic will be featured in Alistair Cooke’s acclaimed 13-part NBC-TV series on “America: A Personal History of the United States.” Cooke was in Rochester for three days with a British television crew filming the segment.
  • Food prices climbed to record levels for the third straight month. Prices for meat and poultry jumped 3.2 percent in March.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Bruce Oxton, the agriculture instructor at Plainview High School, was appointed mayor by a unanimous vote of the city council.
  • Chatfield High School’s baseball team opened their season with a 10-2 victory over Preston.
  • The 1949 Ford Mercury automobiles will arrive at dealerships this week. The newly designed model has low, longer, and wider lines and new engineering advances.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Eyota eighth grade class elected Marion Underwood as class president and Mildred Winter as vice president.
  • The police will start a campaign tagging vehicles that exceed the downtown parking ordinance and citing vehicles without two headlights or working taillights. Drivers will need to appear in court.
  • An interesting sight at the Rochester State Hospital was the flock of over 1,400 chicks that have recently hatched within the borders of the facility.
