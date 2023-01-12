99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1948: College students paying back 99 ½ cents of every dollar borrowed

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1998 – 25 years ago

  • WCCO's Boone and Erickson radio show signed off the air for the last time as a team after 38 years. An invitation-only audience packed the studio for their last broadcast.
  • The Eagles, The Mamas and Papas, Fleetwood Mac, and Santana were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Connie Hovda, a Grand Meadow High School senior, has been selected as the 1973 Austin Snowflake Festival Queen.
  • William Lovelace of Rochester has returned to Taiping, Perak, Malaysia, for a second hitch with the Peace Corps. Lovelace has a degree in chemical engineering.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • College kids today have character. Many colleges now provide loans to students to assist them in finishing their education. At the University of Missouri, which has advanced over one million dollars to students, the students have paid back 99 ½ cents on every dollar.
  • James Roosevelt's wife, Romelle Schneider, formerly of Rochester, gave birth to a baby girl. They named her Anna Eleanor after Roosevelt's mother, the late president's widow.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Eyota's new consolidated school building has been completed and will be open for students and learning on Monday. The new school is one of the finest in the state and has all the modern equipment and conveniences of big city schools. The first basketball game against St. Charles will be played
  • Mr. D.W. McDougall of Winona will fill in as the Northwestern depot station agent, while J. C. Lahey is away in Florida.
  • The St. Charles Boys' Glee Club is making satisfactory progress and will soon perform an opera.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Ducks dying from lead poisoning
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
refugee.jpg
Community
'You can’t be honest with the Bolsheviks'
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.
January 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Downtown Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2023
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 10, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Madeleine Nemergut.png
Community
Madeleine Nemergut: Deck the halls with Oreo balls during season of giving
As December began, I trudged down the hallway toward the AP Psychology classroom, and a warm, slightly spiced aroma filled my nose. I heard my teacher’s jubilant cries, “CINNAMON ROLLS! ONE DOLLAR!” Suddenly, taking notes on Pavlov’s dogs and Freudian experiments didn’t seem that bad, as I munched on my warm gooey roll. The GOFA season had officially begun.
January 10, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Madeleine Nemergut