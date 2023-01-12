1948: College students paying back 99 ½ cents of every dollar borrowed
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- WCCO's Boone and Erickson radio show signed off the air for the last time as a team after 38 years. An invitation-only audience packed the studio for their last broadcast.
- The Eagles, The Mamas and Papas, Fleetwood Mac, and Santana were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Connie Hovda, a Grand Meadow High School senior, has been selected as the 1973 Austin Snowflake Festival Queen.
- William Lovelace of Rochester has returned to Taiping, Perak, Malaysia, for a second hitch with the Peace Corps. Lovelace has a degree in chemical engineering.
1948 – 75 years ago
- College kids today have character. Many colleges now provide loans to students to assist them in finishing their education. At the University of Missouri, which has advanced over one million dollars to students, the students have paid back 99 ½ cents on every dollar.
- James Roosevelt's wife, Romelle Schneider, formerly of Rochester, gave birth to a baby girl. They named her Anna Eleanor after Roosevelt's mother, the late president's widow.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Eyota's new consolidated school building has been completed and will be open for students and learning on Monday. The new school is one of the finest in the state and has all the modern equipment and conveniences of big city schools. The first basketball game against St. Charles will be played
- Mr. D.W. McDougall of Winona will fill in as the Northwestern depot station agent, while J. C. Lahey is away in Florida.
- The St. Charles Boys' Glee Club is making satisfactory progress and will soon perform an opera.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.
As December began, I trudged down the hallway toward the AP Psychology classroom, and a warm, slightly spiced aroma filled my nose. I heard my teacher’s jubilant cries, “CINNAMON ROLLS! ONE DOLLAR!” Suddenly, taking notes on Pavlov’s dogs and Freudian experiments didn’t seem that bad, as I munched on my warm gooey roll. The GOFA season had officially begun.