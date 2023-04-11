1948: Culligan man has a big goal
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota has repeated as the nation’s most livable state, according to Morgan Quitno, a publishing and research firm. Nebraska, Iowa, Utah, and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The sign commemorating service members from Olmsted County who died in the Vietnam War will be moved from the Courthouse lawn to Soldiers Field prior to Memorial Day observances.
- Five area high school seniors have been named winners of four-year scholarships under the National Merit Scholarship program. The winners were Janet Dallavalle and David Haugen from John Marshall High School, Karen Aylsworthy and Kathryn Klause from Mayo, and Roy Frybarger from Zumbrota.
1948 – 75 years ago
- An official statement from the army department stated that America’s doctors are being trained to treat survivors of an atomic bomb attack.
- This weekend the Minneapolis Tribune newspaper will run full-color photos highlighting the action in the 1948 Minnesota State High School League basketball tournament.
- Emmett J. Culligan, formerly of St. Paul, was in Minnesota this week and stated his goal is to make water-softening units as common as telephones in the home.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Kelly cigar store removed both of their slot machines. Mr. Gentling stated, “We wish to countenance nothing that seems to meet with public disapproval.”
- The Empress theatre will be showing Tom Mix and his horse, Tony, in their latest and greatest picture, “Arabia.”
- Law enforcement and the use of intelligence and fairness was the theme of a conference in the Rochester city hall. The city attorney stated, “Don’t break the law in enforcing it.”
