1948: DFL party convention opens in Brainerd
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- In Money Magazine, Rochester was named the top small city in the Midwest to live in. Madison, Wisc. was ranked No. 1 in the medium size city category.
- Four railroad cars left the tracks resulting in a call to evacuate northwest Kasson. One of the rail cars was a tanker of liquid propane.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Three-hundred-forty-five students were awarded diplomas at the spring graduation at Rochester State Junior College.
- Rosemary Swarthout was named queen of the Pine Island Cheese Festival.
- Concrete streets and highways in Rochester and surrounding areas are buckling and exploding due to the heat wave of 90-plus degrees.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party convention was called to order in Brainerd. The DFL platform committee called for a firm but patient attitude toward Russia, strengthening the United Nations and taking immediate steps to check inflation.
- A new Columbia Pictures 15-chapter film serial series of “Superman” will be shown weekly at the Orpheum theaters in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Police Department has warned children and parents that the practice of children playing tag while riding bicycles on crowded streets must be ceased. Some crashes have taken place.
- Dr. A. H. Sanford, the Rochester Boy Scout Council commissioner, told a group of students at the high school that “The Boy Scout movement is not a military movement.” Boy Scouts teach physical fitness, high character and ideals.
