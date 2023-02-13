1948: Drunkometers approved for use
1998 – 25 years ago
- John Rathke of Rochester recorded his third career hole-in-one. Rathke aced the second hold at Circolo Dei Golf Roma Acquasanta, southeast of Rome, Italy. Rathke used an 8-iron on the par 3, 137 meters or 150-yard hole.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Minnesota's new corrections commissioner hopes to close state prisons at Stillwater and St. Cloud and replace them with community-based correctional programs.
- Catherine Comartin of Rochester, a well-known figure skater, will perform on the "Flintstones on Ice" show on CBS-TV.
- The Kasson-Mantorville Komets won their first league basketball title since 1963 with an 83-67 victory over Kenyon. Scott Lampland had 24 points. The team is coached by Bill Heitkamp.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Minneapolis city council approved using "drunkometers" to test intoxication in cases of suspected drunk driving. The device determines the percentage of alcohol in a person's system by chemical reactions of breath blown into a balloon.
- Scientists at the University of Chicago, with a new electronic device, will take a long look at Mars to see if there's life on the planet.
- Televising sports, such as the Minneapolis Lakers or the University of Minnesota games, is currently in discussion. Currently, there are very few television receiving sets in the Twin Cities. It's possible that televising sporting events will lead to a decrease in fan attendance.
1923 – 100 years ago
- J. Paul Goode, Ph.D., professor of geography at the University of Chicago, has been awarded the Helen Culver gold medal. Goode was born in Stewartville, Minn. The Geographic Society of America gives the award to an explorer or scientific individual who advances the boundary lines of world knowledge.
- Miss Maude Royen, a famous English woman preacher, will speak at St. Paul church. The Rochester Y.W.C.A. will manage ticket requests and transport a group to hear her speak. (On her speaking tour, Miss Royen was banned by some male religious leaders. Royen became the first female Doctor of Divinity and campaigned for the ordination of women.)
