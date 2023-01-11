1948: Ducks dying from lead poisoning
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Cabela’s plans to open a new store around April 1, just off Interstate 35 about 2 miles north of Owatonna. The retail center is modeled after a north woods hunting lodge.
- Gas prices fell 2.5 cents per gallon. The overall average price is now $1.18 per gallon.
1973 – 50 years ago
- This year, San Francisco’s cable cars are marking their 100th year of service in providing transportation up and down the city’s steepest hills. The system has been classified as a “National Historic Landmark.”
- Eighteen candidates have been named to reign over Sno Week activities at the Rochester State Junior College.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Nearly 2 million couples marched down the aisle in the United States in 1947, the second highest total ever according to Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. (In 2020, there were 1.7 million weddings.)
- It is reported that wild ducks, primarily mallards, are dying by the thousands. The deaths are the result of internal lead poisoning. While feeding, ducks swallow spent lead shot pellets from the bottom of marshes, and the lead is absorbed into the duck’s bloodstream.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The local American Legion auxiliary is doing excellent work giving of their time to assist those men still suffering from their war service. There is a membership drive, and members from the Rochester unit will conduct a house-to-house canvas.
- The Calvary Episcopal girls traveled to Pine Island this afternoon to play a game of basketball with the Girl Scouts. After an oyster supper following the game, the girls will return to Rochester.
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.
As December began, I trudged down the hallway toward the AP Psychology classroom, and a warm, slightly spiced aroma filled my nose. I heard my teacher’s jubilant cries, “CINNAMON ROLLS! ONE DOLLAR!” Suddenly, taking notes on Pavlov’s dogs and Freudian experiments didn’t seem that bad, as I munched on my warm gooey roll. The GOFA season had officially begun.
About two years ago, I substituted my daily breakfast of sugar cereal for oatmeal and eggs, beginning a slightly obsessive journey regarding my fitness and health. A huge part of this process was research about how my diet was directly impacting my life, and in doing so, I released a Pandora’s box of the vastly differing opinions that make up today’s “Diet Culture.”