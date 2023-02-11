99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1948: Eisenhower retires from the military

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 11, 2023
1998 – 25 years ago

  • Picabo Street won gold in the Women's Super G, and Jonny Moseley captured gold in the Moguls competition at the Nagona, Japan Olympics. The U.S.A. women would win all six of their games and receive the gold medal in hockey's debut as an Olympic event.
  • Stewartville High School students should be able to move into a new addition next month as an $11.5 million construction and remodeling project reaches its first leg of completion.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Whole Earth Auction raised more than $9,000 for the Rochester Art Center. A Stetson hat donated by President Lydon Johnson brought $1,000.
  • The experience of women working alongside men on a Navy ship seems to be working. The hospital ship Sanctuary is the first to integrate women into the ship's crew. (The U.S.S. Sanctuary served its country during World War II and the Vietnam War.
  • The Pentagon announced today it had received a list of 142 U.S. war prisoners to be released.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Homemakers are getting good news as wholesale prices have dropped, and pork chops and slab bacon are selling for 39 cents a pound.
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower bade farewell to the troops he commanded by saying, "My fondest boast shall always be I was their fellow soldier." Eisenhower retired as chief of staff.
  • A top-ranking psychiatrist reported that America is on the brink of disintegration because of increased of the divorce rate and juvenile and adult delinquency.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Lincoln Republican club – said to be the oldest in the country – celebrated its 30th anniversary. Dinner was held in the Palm Room of the St. Paul hotel in observance of Abraham Lincoln's birthday.
  • Oswego, New York, world basketball champion, playing under the A.A.U. rules will play a two-game series with the Legion Aces on the local armory floor. (Oswego would win both games 36-15 and 17-12.)
  • At a trade and home show, manufacturers and construction contractors were optimistic about a building boon in Rochester and throughout the state in 1923.
