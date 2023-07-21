1948: First Steamboat Days celebration held in Winona
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- During the second quarter, the locally produced AS/400 business computer was among the strong performers in IBM Corp’s hardware lineup.
- Dr. Richard Geier, president of Olmsted Medical Center, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Medical Association. The association has a membership of 400,000 physicians.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The old St. Charles railroad depot building will be torn down to make way for the new city library.
- St. Elizabeth Hospital in Wabasha will observe its 75th anniversary. The hospital was founded by Several Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother in 1898.
- Robert Bemel has become the first Rochester Boy Scout to receive the Ner Tamid Award. The award, which follows the teaching of Judaism, can be earned by Jewish Scouts only.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Winona’s first Steamboat Days celebration will open at the barge stage at Levee Park. The 45-piece Chatfield Band, under the direction of Clarence Arsers, will open the festivities with a band concert.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The barn of Ed Skidmore of St. Charles was destroyed by fire. The barn is being rebuilt, and the damage is $1000. The St. Charles Volunteer Fire Department saved the home.
- The Kepp Electrical Company has completed the power line to the poor farm, and it is ready to be connected to city power.
- Many places of business will be closed on June 26 when the Rochester Civic Association puts on its first annual picnic at King’s Park. The event is expected to draw one thousand people.
