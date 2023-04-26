1948: General Eisenhower says the danger is 'that some stupid act may start a war'
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Owatonna native Angie Iverson was named co-MVP for the University of Minnesota basketball team, sharing the honor with Sonja Robinson.
- Leah Sakhitab of Rochester has advanced to the Junior Olympics Gymnastics Nationals in Seattle, WA.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Podany's Typewriter Repair in the Apache Mall will tune up, clean, and check portable typewriters for $9.95 and manual typewriters for $10.95.
- A Rochester man is being held in the Dakota County Jail on charges of receiving stolen pigs, 11 sows valued at $1,900, to be specific.
1948 – 75 years ago
- General Dwight D. Eisenhower says the danger today is "that some stupid act may start a war – a stupid act that puts some nation in a position from which it feels it cannot withdraw."
- Edwin Swope became the new warden on Alcatraz. Swope believes in prison reform and views prisoners as human beings who deserve a break.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Farmers in the St. Charles area are holding back seeding operations because of the late spring weather.
- Rochester Fire Chief W. E. Cudmore has endorsed the new film, "The Third Alarm," as the most outstanding motion picture he has ever seen. The film shows the hazards that firefighters face and tells a story of fire horses being retired and replaced with motorized fire engines.
- Ground rules have been made public regarding the Rochester County Club's opening and must be strictly observed. Proper etiquette by golfers will make for an enjoyable time.
