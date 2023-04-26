Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1948: General Eisenhower says the danger is 'that some stupid act may start a war' Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.