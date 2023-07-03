1948: High cost of living to be a campaign issue
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Starting December 1, deer hunters and other hunters must pass an instant background check before buying a long-barreled gun.
- Julie Domaille and Betty O’Hare were among five Minnesotans named to the 1998 Who’s Who of Cheer Coaches by the American Cheerleaders magazine.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Rochester’s most famous historical landmark – the “first Mayo Clinic building” – will eventually fall victim to the wrecking ball. The red brick building opened as the original Mayo Clinic on March 6, 1914. (The demolition of the building did not begin until 1986.)
- The median family income is $11,000 a year for the first time.
- Bill Reichart won the Eastwood Golf Classic beating Tom Murphy on the first playoff hole. After finishing the 27-hole play, they were tied at even par 105.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The cost of living has gone up 28 percent since June 1946. This will surely be one of the main arguments in the upcoming presidential-congressional campaigns. If you are not sure who you should blame this on, Democrats or Republicans, you may have forgotten who you blamed last time.
- Thousands of travelers poured into Duluth and northern Minnesota to observe the three-day Fourth of July holiday and find relief from a searing Midwest heat wave.
1923 – 100 years ago
- For the sake of those who are ill, citizens are reminded that there should be no fireworks shooting within 500 feet of any hospital or hotel where patients are being cared for.
- A large Packard Sedan belonging to Dr. Charles Mayo collided with an automobile driven by Dr. Witherstein on the corner of Third St. and First Avenue SW. No severe damage was done, and both drove off shortly after the accident.
