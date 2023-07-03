Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1948: High cost of living to be a campaign issue

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Starting December 1, deer hunters and other hunters must pass an instant background check before buying a long-barreled gun.
  • Julie Domaille and Betty O’Hare were among five Minnesotans named to the 1998 Who’s Who of Cheer Coaches by the American Cheerleaders magazine.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester’s most famous historical landmark – the “first Mayo Clinic building” – will eventually fall victim to the wrecking ball. The red brick building opened as the original Mayo Clinic on March 6, 1914. (The demolition of the building did not begin until 1986.)
  • The median family income is $11,000 a year for the first time.
  • Bill Reichart won the Eastwood Golf Classic beating Tom Murphy on the first playoff hole. After finishing the 27-hole play, they were tied at even par 105.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The cost of living has gone up 28 percent since June 1946. This will surely be one of the main arguments in the upcoming presidential-congressional campaigns. If you are not sure who you should blame this on, Democrats or Republicans, you may have forgotten who you blamed last time.
  • Thousands of travelers poured into Duluth and northern Minnesota to observe the three-day Fourth of July holiday and find relief from a searing Midwest heat wave.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • For the sake of those who are ill, citizens are reminded that there should be no fireworks shooting within 500 feet of any hospital or hotel where patients are being cared for.
  • A large Packard Sedan belonging to Dr. Charles Mayo collided with an automobile driven by Dr. Witherstein on the corner of Third St. and First Avenue SW. No severe damage was done, and both drove off shortly after the accident.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
July 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Roger Peterson named the new Rochester Police Chief
July 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Gagne vs. Robinson heavyweight wrestling match
June 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Prep
Redhawks' Leimbek savoring last summer with teammates before college baseball career begins
July 02, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
DSC07022.jpg
Four veterans who could propel a repeat title run for the Austin Bruins
July 02, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
TravelingSaloon.jpg
Members Only
Business
Traveling SaLoon to be Rochester’s first mobile bar
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
IMG_7621.JPG
Members Only
Health
Some plastics get a second life through Mayo Clinic's recycling facility
July 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden