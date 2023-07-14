Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1948: Homer Eggen elected mayor of Rushford

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 — 25 years ago

  • Rochester’s Tim Butorac won the championship in straight sets in the 45-over division of the Rochester Open.
  • King Hussein of Jordan will arrive in Rochester today for medical care at the Mayo Medical Center.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Karen Rickefs was elected chairperson of the Rochester School Board. She is the first woman to head the school board since 1921.
  • The government today issued guidelines designed to restrict the use of no-knock narcotic raids.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • Homer Eggen, a 23-year-old World War II veteran, is believed to be the youngest mayor ever elected in Rushford. Eggen was a radio operator-gunner on a B-24.
  • The Rochester All-Stars will put their record of 12 victories on the line when they meet the Swede’s All-American softball team at Gabrych Park in Winona. (The Swedes walked off the Rochester boys 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh.)
  • General John J. “Blackjack” Pershing, who led American troops to victory in World War I, died at the age of 87.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Fred and Henry Schuster returned to Rochester from a visit at points in Montana, where they viewed oil properties and saw Jack Dempsey retain his title as heavyweight champion.
  • A new record was set as the Rochester pumping station pumped 2,622,200 gallons of water through the city mains in 24 hours.
