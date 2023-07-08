1948: Honey of an event planned at Kellogg Park
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The federal government will spend $195 million over five years on anti-drug messages. The campaign received a bipartisan kick-off by President Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
- The 12th annual Wheelchair Sports and Recreation Camp will be held at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Billie Jean King won her fifth Wimbledon singles title and stated she is ready to play Bobby Riggs now. The 55-year-old Riggs has said he could beat any woman player in the world, including Billie Jean King. (The match was played on September 20, 1998, and King swept Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in front of 30,000 people at the Houston Astrodome.)
- Dick Sorenson of Rochester took the lead in the 15th lap and won the 20-lap late model feature of the stock car racing card at Chateau Speedway in Lansing, Minn.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A Beekeepers picnic will be held this weekend at Kellogg Park in Kellogg. There will be speakers, and ice cream and coffee will be served. There is quite a buzz regarding this event.
- The first-night baseball game will be played in Elgin when they play host to St. Charles. Recently installed lighting has been added at the Elgin athletic field. If conditions prove successful, additional night mid-week games will be scheduled for the remainder of the season.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Captain Ralph Graen, commander of the 5th Inf., National Guard, Company “C” is seeking recruits. Benefits include modernized barracks, a remuneration of $30 for privates, the privilege of attending the State Fair, and a two-week encampment at Fort Snelling.
- Olmsted County now has 5,171 automobiles and trucks and ranks 14th among the 87 counties in Minnesota.
- The Rochester horseshoe players returned from Austin with high praise regarding the facilities and arrangements. Austin won the match-up with 27 games won compared to 22 games won by the Rochester boys.
