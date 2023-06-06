99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1948: Huge fire rips through downtown Duluth

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Betty Danielson, a third-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School, is among 1,700 teachers nationwide selected as a “Teacher of the Year” by Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club.
  • Katie Orth, Rochester Mayo, is one of five players from the Big Nine Conference named to the Minnesota Fast-Pitch Coaches Association 1998 Class AA all-state softball team.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester Mayo High School will present diplomas to 413 seniors at commencement exercises on June 7.
  • Patricia Brogan of St. Charles was selected as the 1973 Winona County Dairy Princess.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The biggest fire in the history of Duluth tore through the downtown district, destroying three businesses. Damage is estimated at $1.7 million. Numerous businesses were affected, and several additional downtown buildings were seriously damaged by flames, smoke, water, and falling debris.
  • Henry Ford II boosted prices on the new 1949 Fords by 9 percent. The new models will cost from $1,154 to $1,972 delivered, plus state taxes.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A new bridge spanning the Zumbro River will be built on North Broadway at Fourteenth Street. The current bridge, known as the North Broadway bridge, is unsuitable, dangerous, and impractical. The existing bridge is not wide enough for an ordinary farm wagon and an automobile to cross simultaneously.
  • Income taxes in Minnesota are average, and statistics for state tax returns show that there are still no millionaires in Minnesota.
