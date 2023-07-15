1948: Kaffee Fest — 50,000 cups of coffee & 39,000 doughnuts
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 — 25 years ago
- University of Minnesota women’s athletic director Chris Voelz will be the upcoming Rochester Quarterback’s Club guest speaker. The meeting will be held in Michael’s Restaurant.
- With the approach of the year 2000, President Clinton is appealing for urgent action to prepare for the “millennium bug” in computers that could disrupt many aspects of life in the present Information Age.
1973 — 50 years ago
- Burglars broke into the Princess Café at 14 S. Broadway and made off with $30 cash and $238 in cigarettes and meat.
- A Swedish research team has developed the first blood test for marijuana. The test detects THC, the chemical ingredient that scientists consider the key to a marijuana high.
- Mark Lutz of Rochester won the 100- and 400-meter events at an invitational track and field meet between the United States and West Germany.
1948 — 75 years ago
- Al Jensen, 52 years of age, was the coffee-drinking champion in the annual Kaffee Fest in Willmar. During the two-day celebration, 50,000 cups of coffee washed down 39,000 doughnuts. Jensen downed 17 cups of coffee in 10 minutes and felt it was good to the last drop.
- First place in its class was won by the St. Charles unit of the American Legion Auxiliary in the recent State Poppy Window Display contest.
- It currently costs $20 to light Mayo Field for one nine-inning baseball game. Each of the nine poles has 20 lamps of 1,500 watts each.
1923 — 100 years ago
- National Open honors went to Bobby Jones, the 21-year-old amateur from Atlanta when he defeated Bobby Cruickshank in one of the most sensational finishes in Links history.
- The “biggest event for retail men in the state” is the upcoming 27th annual convention of the Minnesota Retail Grocers and General Merchants in Duluth.
