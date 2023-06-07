99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1948: Lefty McKinnis, former Negro league star, pitches Rochester to victory

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Lake City Hospital/Nursing Home will be part of the Mayo Health System. When all construction is complete, there will be a 21-room exam clinic, 14-bed hospital, and 115-bed nursing home at the Lake City Medical Center.
  • The wisecracking robots of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” are returning for a 10th season of ridiculing bad movies.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • A Rochester woman, Mary Paulios, and her son Ted will receive master’s degrees during commencement exercises at Mankato State College.
  • Dave Winfield, the University of Minnesota pitcher and outfielder, was the fourth player taken in the annual free-agent draft. Winfield was selected by the San Diego Padres.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A truck collided with another vehicle, resulting in a load of eggs spilling over easy on the highway in the south Wabasha city limits. The highway patrol is investigating the cause and hopes to crack the case soon.
  • The Rochester Queens took over first place in the Bi-State League standings with a 19-1 victory over Red Wing. Rochester won behind the pitching of Gready “Lefty” McKinnis, the former Negro League and minor league star.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Orr Jewelry store, under the ownership of Robert Orr, will open at 114 First St. SW in Rochester.
  • The Deputy State Fire Marshal declared the Olmsted County Court House “a treacherous fire trap.”
  • Dr. K. F. Wenckebach of the University of Vienna will deliver the Mayo Foundation lecture this evening.
