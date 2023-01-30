1948: Mahatma Gandhi shot and killed
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gasoline prices took a nosedive, falling 12 cents a gallon at most stations. Prices in Rochester were at 97 cents a gallon.
- American Legion Post No. 423 of Houston is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who burned the American flag and committed acts of vandalism at Houston High School.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Black are awaiting to hear word regarding their son, Captain Cole Black, who has been a prisoner of war since 1966. (Captain Black, who was shot down on June 21, 1966, was held as a POW until his release on February 12, 1973.)
- Greg Hoff sank two free throws with two seconds left to give the Ken Denny coached Preston Bluejays a 51-49 victory over Harmony. The Jays have a 12-2 record overall.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Mahatma Gandhi was shot and killed. Gandhi, a lawyer, politician, and social activist was the leader against British rule of India. President Truman stated that Gandhi's death is "a tragic loss to the whole world."
- The Minnesota supreme court ruled that a drunken driver is prohibited by state law from driving a motor vehicle "anywhere" within the state – even on a private road.
- Over 70 entrants are expected to participate in the first-ever tournament of the Rushford Ski Club.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Milk drinking in the United States has increased by nearly 17 percent during the past ten years. It is not clear if prohibition is responsible for the increase.
- A two-day winter carnival will be held in Rochester this weekend. Planned are numerous events, skating, and a grand march. Skating competitions for all ages will be held with cash prizes.
- Jiu Jitsu classes are forming in Rochester. The instructor has spent several years learning the art and states that one sharp blow can render a man unconscious for 15 minutes.
