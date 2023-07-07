1948: Minneapolis College Women’s Club admits first Black member
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Dodge County fair opens, and 30,000 to 50,000 are expected to attend the five-day free fair. More than 80 cars will participate in the demolition derby.
- The Rochester Honkers set an attendance record at Mayo Field but lost 1-0 to the Kenosha Kroakers in a heartbreaker.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The top three selling records are “Give Me Love” by George Harrison, “Will It Go Around in Circles” by Billy Preston, and “Kodachrome” by Paul Simon.
- During the Olmsted County Lucky Horseshoe Salle Club horse show, 200 riders competed for 19 first-place trophies at Graham Park Fairgrounds.
- The Mayo Civic Auditorium is getting the biggest refurbishment of its 34-year history. Some $60,000 is being spent on painting, reupholstering chairs, and wall carpeting.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Upper Midwest’s heat wave will go into its sixth day, with temperatures in most of Minnesota in the range of 95 to 105.
- The Minneapolis College Women’s Club has admitted its first Black member. Nell Dodson Russell was admitted by a vote of 588 to 129. Russell had many remarkable accomplishments, and she was called in a 2017 article by Donna Halper as a reporter, columnist, and truth-teller.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Several Rochester members of the Order of the Sisters of Saint Francis nurses will be planning to attend the second annual Catholic Hospital Association convention in Duluth.
- For a pleasant outing, motor to Wabasha and have an excellent meal at the Anderson Hotel. If a special meal is desired, please telephone.
- For Rent: Seven-room house. Terrific location – wonderful shade trees – easy walking distance to downtown - $25 a month.
