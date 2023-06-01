99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1948: New device lets parents know baby is crying

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • About 6,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers lost power after high winds toppled numerous trees taking down power lines.
  • Baby boomers are turning 50, and the American Association of Retired People, the largest senior citizen group, hopes to land most of them as organization members.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Supermarkets nationwide will soon switch to a scanner system and computerized checkout counters. The scanner reads the bar code on the item, which gives the price.
  • A new city ordinance requires a tiny bell attached to the collar along with a registration tab on cats. The bell serves as a warning to birds.
  • Forty-nine confiscated pinball machines were bulldozed into junk at the city landfill in Oronoco Township.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • An electrical device that warns parents when the baby is crying at night has been designed by the General Electric Company. The unit, attached to the crib, picks up the sound and causes a lamp to flash by the parents’ bed.
  • “Modern man resembles Atlas with a world of woe on his back,” the auxiliary bishop of Kansas City told 71 graduating seniors of the College of Saint Teresa.
  • A psychologist stated that how a man wears his hat tells much about the individual. For example, suppose a man wears a hat tilted sharply to the right. In that case, he is rebellious, independent, and not to be argued with.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester City Council approved the purchase of new caps for the Rochester Police Department. Not all officers had caps, so the acquisition will add a more professional appearance for the RPD.
  • Philip Hargesheimer is home from Iowa City to enjoy a summer vacation following his studies at the University of Iowa.
