1948: Northwest flight goes down in bluffs north of Winona – all lost

1998 – 25 years ago
- Darrell Thompson will work as a sideline reporter for Minnesota Gopher football games on radio broadcasts on WCCO-AM.
- The new commanders of Rochester's Salvation Army are Captains. B. Sue Welsh and P. Mark Welsh.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A 1927 Seagrave fire truck was turned over to the Kahler Hotel by the Rochester Fire Department. The Kahler has agreed to keep and maintain the truck in exchange for the right to use it as a promotional relic in parades.
- Trash and garbage may help fuel the Rochester Electric Department's next generating plan. The trash burning concept can help solve the growing problem of solid waste disposal and serve as a fuel source for electrical generation.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Northwest Airlines flight 421 went down in the Wisconsin bluffs north of Winona, and all aboard, 33 passengers and four crew members, were killed. (The investigation revealed a fatigue crack that caused the wing's outer portion to detach during turbulence stress during a thunderstorm.)
- An Albert Lea woman called the police and said an elephant was breaking down her fence. It was discovered an elephant named Babe had made an escape from the carnival. Babe snarled area traffic for a bit before being found resting under a shade tree.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Chicago and Great Western Railway announced special fares during the state fair. Round-trip tickets from Rochester to St. Paul are $4.48 and $4.99 to Minneapolis.
- Dr. Charles J. Mayo of the Mayo Clinic spoke to Kiwanis members on health during the weekly luncheon held in the Radisson hotel.
- Company C, Rochester's national guard unit, conducted its last drill before boarding a train this weekend for the annual encampment at Fort Snelling.
