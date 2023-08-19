Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1948: Over nine hundred pheasants released in Winona County

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa graduate Parc Williams has been named the University of Minnesota football team captain for the second straight year. The three-year letterman joins fellow seniors Troy Duerr and Antoine Richard as captains.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Work continues constructing the new museum for the Olmsted County Historical Society. About 80% of the exterior has been completed, and 50% of the interior is done.
  • The top three selling albums are “Live and Let Die” by Paul and Linda McCartney and Wings, “Brother Louie” by Stories, and “Let’s Get It One” by Marvin Gaye.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Nine hundred and twenty-five half-grown pheasants were released in Winona County to revive hunting. The county was closed to pheasant hunting this year.
  • Chisholm defeated tournament favorite Austin 10-7 in state high school baseball quarterfinal play. (The Iron Range team would win the state title in 1948 with a record of 16-0).

1923 – 100 years ago

  • One hundred delegates from Minnesota will leave Minneapolis for the twenty-four annual encampment of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Every post in the state will be represented in Norfolk, Va.
  • Plans have been finalized for constructing a new three-story high school in Waseca to replace the one lost to fire last year.
