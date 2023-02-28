1948: Peterson flooded by Root River
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- It was the Minnesota Timberwolves' eighth sellout this season, but the crowd of 20,197 saw the Wolves lose to the Los Angeles Lakers 104-91 behind Shaquille O'Neal's 35 points.
- Now showing in area theaters is "Titanic," which has received 14 academy award nominations. (The film would win 11 Oscars.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Minnesota's longest-held Vietnam POW, Navy Lt. Commander David Wheat, returned home to Duluth after 88 months in captivity. He was welcomed back with a rousing welcome at the airport.
- Myron Floren, an accordionist who plays with the Lawrence Welk Show, will headline a company of 14 Welk performers when they appear in the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Seats are priced at $5, $4, and $3.
- Men's hair pieces are being carried by The Barbers at Apache Mall. Free consultations are available in the shop or at your home.
1948 – 75 years ago
- An ice-jammed Root River, swollen by recent rains, overflowed its banks, flooding two-thirds of the town of Peterson, blocking roads, and putting the Milwaukee railroad track underwater.
- Nearly 700 persons and 150 vehicles, and three school buses were stranded on a snow-clogged highway north of Cloquet for four hours. Part of the caravan of cars and buses were headed to a high school basketball game. It took several snowplows to break through snow drifts.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Residents are reminded that a city ordinance forbids the dumping of ashes on the city streets. A cigarette ash heap is not a thing of beauty.
- A young woman from Red Wing slapped the face of a male high school student, who was being inappropriate. The lady stated, "I won't be winked at by a cake eater." Police, who were in the restaurant, asked the woman if she wanted to lodge a complaint. She stated, "No, just give him his schoolbooks and send him home."
