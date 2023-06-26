Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1948: Powerful storm rips through Rushford-Peterson-Houston area

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Vikings signed the first of this year’s draft choices, offensive lineman Matt Birk.
  • The Minnesota Twins and Paul Molitor are leading the effort to start a camp for children with AIDS. The baseball diamond in Camp Heartland will be named Molitor Field. (In 2006, Camp Heartland became One Heartland).
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Carol Merkel was crowned Fillmore County Dairy Princess in ceremonies at the Wykoff Public School.
  • The Byron Methodist Church celebrated its centennial with special festivities and services. Eight church members were presented with 50-year membership certificates.
  • Rich Olson of Rochester drove to victory in the 20-lap model feature in a stock car racing card at River Raceway in Fountain City, Wis.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A swift, powerful windstorm roared across the Rushford-Peterson-Houston area, blowing down barns, tearing roofs off buildings, and battering crops. Crops were flattened in a stretch 17 miles long and three miles wide.
  • A Rochester Dairy Cooperative truck loaded with 5,000 gallons of milk tipped over in a field, spilling all the milk. The driver suffered minor injuries, but no one was sure if he cried immediately after the accident.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A group of young Rochester women will leave for a two-month vacation in Alaska. Ethel Harrison, Olive Mattson, Francis Bliss, and Mae Kady are going on an adventure of a lifetime.
