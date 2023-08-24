Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Community

1948: Rochester reaches 100 degrees

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins had two hits, and he tied Willie Mays for ninth all-time with 3,283 hits. (Molitor would end his 21-year major league career with 3,319 hits).
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Lori Anshue of Canby, Minn., is the 20th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the 1973 Minnesota State Fair.
  • The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against the Ely school board in a dispute over its policy of hiring married women teachers only as substitutes. The court said the married teacher is entitled to tenure.
  • Rochester’s Pat O’Connor said his future as a title contender hinges on his 10-round rematch at the Mayo Civic Auditorium against Denny Moyer. (O’Connor would lose the fight in a split decision. (His final fight was in March 1978, and his professional record was 41-6 with 19 knockouts. Pat O’Connor is in the Minnesota Boxing Hall of Fame.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Winona was one of the hottest spots in the state, with a temperature of 102. Rochester reported a 100-degree reading.
  • Heavyweight champion Joe Louis took medal honors in the United Golf Association’s National Negro Tournament. (On January 14, 1952, Joe Louis became the first Black golfer to compete in a PGA-sponsored tournament.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Attractions at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles include an airplane exhibition, parachute jumps, The Flying Fischers trapeze act, and an evening parade with electric lights.
  • A candidate for Rochester’s mayor last spring was arrested by authorities after three quarts of liquor were found in his home.
  • At least ten million combatants were disabled during the Great War, according to statistics by the International Labor Office.
