1948: Rochester reaches 100 degrees
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins had two hits, and he tied Willie Mays for ninth all-time with 3,283 hits. (Molitor would end his 21-year major league career with 3,319 hits).
1973 – 50 years ago
- Lori Anshue of Canby, Minn., is the 20th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the 1973 Minnesota State Fair.
- The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against the Ely school board in a dispute over its policy of hiring married women teachers only as substitutes. The court said the married teacher is entitled to tenure.
- Rochester’s Pat O’Connor said his future as a title contender hinges on his 10-round rematch at the Mayo Civic Auditorium against Denny Moyer. (O’Connor would lose the fight in a split decision. (His final fight was in March 1978, and his professional record was 41-6 with 19 knockouts. Pat O’Connor is in the Minnesota Boxing Hall of Fame.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- Winona was one of the hottest spots in the state, with a temperature of 102. Rochester reported a 100-degree reading.
- Heavyweight champion Joe Louis took medal honors in the United Golf Association’s National Negro Tournament. (On January 14, 1952, Joe Louis became the first Black golfer to compete in a PGA-sponsored tournament.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Attractions at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles include an airplane exhibition, parachute jumps, The Flying Fischers trapeze act, and an evening parade with electric lights.
- A candidate for Rochester’s mayor last spring was arrested by authorities after three quarts of liquor were found in his home.
- At least ten million combatants were disabled during the Great War, according to statistics by the International Labor Office.
