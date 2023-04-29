99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1948: Sipping mint juleps is good for the heart

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Developer Gus Chafoulias and city and business leaders participated in a ground-breaking ceremony to formally begin building the 147-room Hilton Garden Inn.
  • The Rochester Youth Soccer Association has experienced a 10 to 20 percent growth each year for the past 10 years. Coaches and space are needed for the future.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Diane Kruger of Hayfield was crowned the 1973 Dodge County Dairy Princess in Claremont.
  • Mary Reiter was crowned the 1973 Olmsted County Dairy Princess at the Dover-Eyota High School.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. George Herrman, a medical professor at Texas University, has stated that sipping mint juleps and taking life a bit easier is good for the heart.
  • A New York photographer's model, Marilyn Monroe, signed a motion picture contract.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Minnesota will mourn the sudden death of their United State Senator Knute Nelson, who died en route by train from Washington D.C. to his hometown of Alexandria. His body will lie in the state capitol's rotunda before burial in Alexandria. (Knute Nelson, a civil war veteran, was the 12th governor of Minnesota from 1893-1895.)
  • Appreciating his excellent work, the Rochester Presbyterian church has voted to increase Rev. C. M. Hook's salary by $300.
  • Rochester girl Mary Madden has been chosen as one of two pianists to play privately for Ignacy Jan Paderewski, one of the world's greatest composers and pianists.
