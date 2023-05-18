1948: St. Paul Saints receive African American catcher
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- David Wells of the New York Yankees pitched a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins in major league baseball. The Yankees prevailed 4-0.
- Dozens of Rochester and southeastern Minnesota citizens, including George Thompson, the Rochester Diversity Council executive director, participated in the first Minnesota Summit of Hate Crime in Minneapolis.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Vine Deloria Jr., from the Yankton Sioux Tribe, will speak at Winona State College. Deloria Jr. is a Native American author, historian, theologian, and political activist for Indian rights.
- The voter registration bills passed by both houses of the Minnesota legislature will assist in eliminating bureaucratic obstacles that often prevent Americans from voting. The measure also allows Minnesotans to register by a simple postcard or register on election day. Sen. Humphrey and Mondale support the legislation.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Hot Rod races will be held at the St. Charles Fairground rebuilt track. $800 prize money is guaranteed in six races.
- The new 1948 Philco radio-phonograph is on sale at selected retail stores for $154.00. The new model has an automatic record changer.
- To reduce their roster, the Brooklyn Dodgers have temporally sent their African American catcher, Roy Campanella to the St. Paul Saints. (Campanella was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969.) Campanella became the first African American to play in the American Association.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Reports are coming in that last night’s frost damaged many tomato plants already set out for the season. One homeowner reported losing 200 plants to the cold snap.
- Fire Chiefs from Winona, Mankato, Pine Island, Red Wing, St. Paul, and Zumbrota were in Rochester for a Firemen’s Relief Association meeting. Rochester Chief Cudmore is chair of the organization.
- Rochester Chief of Police Newsome has instructed his officers to arrest all taxi drivers operating a taxi without a city license.
