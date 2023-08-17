1948: The great Yankee slugger Babe Ruth is dead
1998 – 25 years ago
- The laptop has become a piece of standard operating equipment for business travelers.
- St. Charles’ effort to raise more than $1.3 million to build an outdoor aquatic center has officially kicked off.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Tickets for the 21st annual Rochester Policeman’s Ball at the Mayo Civic Auditorium will go on sale at the auditorium ticket office. Proceeds from the dance are used to sponsor youth sports activities.
- The Apple River near Somerset, Wisc. has become the weekend home for many Midwesterners who are taking up the sport of inner tubing.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Babe Ruth, the one-time Yankee slugger, loved by millions, died of throat cancer at the age of 53. Thousands of fans stood vigil outside of the hospital.
- Iva Toguri D’Quino was arrested as a wartime traitor in Japan. She was known as Tokyo Rose, a broadcaster with a duty to lower the morale of U.S. troops. She was to be shipped to San Francisco to stand trial. (D’Quino was convicted of treason and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released in 1957 and was pardoned by President Gerald Ford in January 1977).
1923 – 100 years ago
- Sig Haugdahl, the holder of more speed records than anyone, has entered his Chevrolet Speedway Frontenac racer in the upcoming auto race during the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester.
- Church services at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Eyota start at 10:30 a.m. English service every fourth Sunday. German on all others.
- The Houston Post newspaper wrote that if the government regulates every detail of individuals and the conduct of all businesses, the tax burden to the citizen will continue to be exorbitant.
