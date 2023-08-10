1948: The 'Petticoat Brigade' to boycott meat
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gas prices have continued to fall due to the current oil glut. At self-service pumps, the average price for regular is $1.05 per gallon.
- A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is touring the state.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Dean Carson of Rushford made his quarterback debut with the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game against the New Orleans Saints. Carlson, who played at Rochester State Junior College, hit 5 of 9 passes for 57 yards.
- Some 85 women signed up for home-canning and food preservation classes. The classes result from requests by many individuals who do not know how to can or make jam.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The “Petticoat Brigade,” a group representing the American homemaker, will boycott meat purchases for ten days due to skyrocketing prices.
- A man living near Eagle Lake, about 13 miles north of Duluth, has grown a cucumber that is 54 inches long and weighs about five pounds.
- Polio cases in Minnesota this year have reached 161 cases with 11 deaths.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Two Rochester ladies, Ruth and Mildred Rossiter, known as great dancers at community social events, have left for California together to find work dancing.
- Rochester area merchants are being warned to be on the lookout for “flim-flam” girls who work the “short change” game very shrewdly.
- All passenger and freight train movement along the Chicago and Northwestern Road will be stopped for five minutes in honor of the late President Harding.
