1948: Veterans at State Hospital entertained by the Lady Bugs

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- “True at First Light,” the last unpublished book by Ernest Hemingway written in 1953, has been edited by the late author’s son, Patrick, and will soon be ready for publication. (The book was published on July 7, 1999.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Two Skylab astronauts, Jack Lousma and Dr. Owen Garriott, stepped into space and worked over 4 hours to install six gyroscopes and replenish telescope film on the first U.S. space station.
- A “desperado” armed with a machine gun held hostages in a Stockholm, Sweden bank for five days before the bank was stormed and the hostages rescued. (During the event, the hostages bonded with their captors. After this incident, the term “Stockholm Syndrome” was coined for feelings of trust or affection in cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim toward a captor.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- Veterans at the Rochester State Hospital were entertained at a party put on by the Military Order of the Lady Bugs of Winona and the Nite Owls Circle of Austin. Cigarettes, matches, magazines, and candy bars were passed out to the men.
- Night baseball will be this evening when the Rochester Queens travel to Lewiston to take on the Lewiston Cardinals. Admission is 50 cents, 25 cents, or 15 cents.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Southern Minnesota Historical pageant was presented beautifully at the Olmsted County Fair. People were thrilled to see scenes from pioneer days and historical episodes acted out. The presentation was accompanied by the Rochester Park band.
- Several pilots have been selected by the United States government to fly night mail planes from Chicago to Cheyenne, Wyo. This has never been attempted. Beacon lights will guide the pilots across the route.
- Elma Starkson won the Rochester Post and Record silver loving cup for the best exhibit of canned goods by a girl under 15 years of age.
