Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1948: Veterans at State Hospital entertained by the Lady Bugs

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • “True at First Light,” the last unpublished book by Ernest Hemingway written in 1953, has been edited by the late author’s son, Patrick, and will soon be ready for publication. (The book was published on July 7, 1999.)
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Two Skylab astronauts, Jack Lousma and Dr. Owen Garriott, stepped into space and worked over 4 hours to install six gyroscopes and replenish telescope film on the first U.S. space station.
  • A “desperado” armed with a machine gun held hostages in a Stockholm, Sweden bank for five days before the bank was stormed and the hostages rescued. (During the event, the hostages bonded with their captors. After this incident, the term “Stockholm Syndrome” was coined for feelings of trust or affection in cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim toward a captor.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Veterans at the Rochester State Hospital were entertained at a party put on by the Military Order of the Lady Bugs of Winona and the Nite Owls Circle of Austin. Cigarettes, matches, magazines, and candy bars were passed out to the men.
  • Night baseball will be this evening when the Rochester Queens travel to Lewiston to take on the Lewiston Cardinals. Admission is 50 cents, 25 cents, or 15 cents.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Southern Minnesota Historical pageant was presented beautifully at the Olmsted County Fair. People were thrilled to see scenes from pioneer days and historical episodes acted out. The presentation was accompanied by the Rochester Park band.
  • Several pilots have been selected by the United States government to fly night mail planes from Chicago to Cheyenne, Wyo. This has never been attempted. Beacon lights will guide the pilots across the route.
  • Elma Starkson won the Rochester Post and Record silver loving cup for the best exhibit of canned goods by a girl under 15 years of age.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Rochester reaches 100 degrees
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Rookie running back Chuck Foreman impressive
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Jerome Christenson.png
Community
Jerome Christenson: Remembering Woodstock, Cornstock and 3.2 dope
2d ago
 · 
By  Jerome Christenson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


zoning 1.jpg
Local
Historic Southwest and Folwell neighborhoods dominate zoning map concerns
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Education school stock photo
Minnesota
Minnesota assessment scores remain about 10 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels
13h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Michael Nathan Williams
Local
New sex crime charges filed against previously convicted Hayfield man
14h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Silver Lake Pool
Local
New Silver Lake pool not in plans, but not completely ruled out
15h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen