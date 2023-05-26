1948: Whiskey used for mouthwash?
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Beatles are still kings of the music world. The Beatles still carry the record for the most number-one albums (18) and the most number-one singles (20).
- Rochester’s Jerry Wille and Kathy Mathieson of Green Bay took their respective divisions in the third annual Med-City Relays and Marathon.
1973 – 50 years ago
- About 300 Minnesota school administrators received heat-saving tips at a statewide conference on “The Fuel Oil Crisis in Schools.”
- Rochester attorney Allan DeBoer was named “Boss of the Year” by the Rochester Legal Secretaries Association.
- Bert Blyleven, the Minnesota Twins 22-year-old right-hander, pitched a one-hitter in a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Memorial Day will formally open the Minnesota Arrowhead country’s 1948 vacation season. Heavy travel up north has already started with trout and walleye season opening.
- A woman pulled over by the police told the judge in traffic court that the whiskey found in her car on her seat is used for mouthwash.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Old soldiers, the members of the Women Relief Corps, Daughters of Veterans, and other patriotic organizations will attend Calvary church next Sunday for a special Memorial service.
- The Plummer-Judd cottage at Oronoco will be used again this year for the Girls Reserve Camp. All girls interested must register at the Y.W.C.A.
- A farmer’s truck loaded with vegetables arrived in town today for the first bit of produce-to-consumer trade this year.
