1948: Winona men's basketball team to take on All-American Red Heads

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester School Bus Service has earned a "Safest in the Nation" award in its category. Much of the credit goes to bus driver trainer Elaine Kaihoi.
  • The top-selling business book is "Nine Steps To Financial Freedom" by Suze Orman.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Members of the Rochester Male Chorus departed for Washington D.C., where they will sing at Palm Sunday at the White House.
  • Twelve railroad cars derailed in front of Howard Olson's home on the edge of Dover. One of the cars ended up 50 feet from his house.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Winona Independent basketball team will tangle with the All-American Red Heads. This all-girls team is a perennial women's world championship club. They have been featured in national magazines Collier and Life. (The Red Heads traveling basketball team was a smashing success. The season for the team would include around 200 games and travel over 60,000 miles by automobile. The Red Heads would defeat the Winona men's team 58-56 in overtime.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A shortage of farm labor is being felt throughout the western states. Wages of $40 to $60 with board and room throw-in still fail to secure enough assistance. Congress is considering lifting certain immigration restrictions to help with the farm labor shortage.
  • The Rochester Knights of Columbus will present their play, "Mister O'Callaghan," in the opera house at Stewartville.
  • A representative from the House of Kuppenheimer, a quality maker of gentlemen's clothing, will be in Rochester with his extensive line of quality clothing.
