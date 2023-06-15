1948: Yankee great Babe Ruth's number "3" retired forever
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gary Glasrud has resigned from his girls basketball head coach position at Spring Grove. Glasrud coached at Spring Grove for 10 years and compiled a record of 140-105. Glasrud wishes to have more time to travel and watch his daughter, Cassie, play basketball at the United States Air Force Academy.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College will have a six-day workshop in the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area from June 25 to June 30. The fee for the course is $100.
- William Eaton, a supervisor for Northwestern Bell, was elected as the new president of the Sunrisers Kiwanis Club.
- Starting in Mayo Park, a children's parade will be held on July 4. KROC's Bob Ryan will be the grand marshal of the event.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A timber fire burned 1,500 acres in the Superior National Forest area, 15 miles north of Tofte. Several tourist cabins were also lost in the blaze.
- Babe Ruth's uniform number "3" was officially retired at a ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Ruth was present as a crowd of 50,000 cheered the Babe. Ruth's uniform and bat used in hitting his 60th home run in 1927 were also presented to baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Ruth died August 16, 1948).
1923 – 100 years ago
- A railroad track foreman from Alaska, here for medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic, reported to police that he was swindled by a "friendly stranger" of $3,000.
- A drive for "Good Baseball" has been started in the city to raise $1,500 for the continuance of an excellent brand of Rochester baseball.
- The local Daughters of the American Revolution members observed Flag Day by enjoying a picnic at the Boynton residence on Mayowood Road.
