1960 catalog pushed traditional roles, held the color line

The Mid-century Modern house was everything a growing family could desire: spacious rooms, a kidney-shaped outdoor pool, completely furnished nursery, patio with umbrella table, a weathervane cupola on the roof and a new sports car in the driveway.

And it was priced at only $7.98 -- in the 1960 Montgomery Ward Christmas catalog.

This dreamy doll house was just one of the thousands of items available in the 456-page book that came out in the fall of 1960.

Rochester’s modest Montgomery Ward store, of course, was not large enough to carry every item in the Wards inventory. So kids of all ages, along with moms and dads, made their Christmas shopping lists by paging through the Wards catalog, along with similar books from JC Penney and Sears Roebuck.

The Wards catalog offered clothing for everyone in the family, from pajamas to formal gowns and suits, along with hunting and fishing gear, bowling equipment, televisions and stereos, shoes, ice skates, purses and kitchen ware.

But for those of us of a certain age, it was the dozens of illustrated pages of toys that captured and held our attention, and our wishes.

To look through the Wards catalog today is to journey back to the cusp of a new era. Rock ‘n’ roll was here to stay, albeit in a tame version; the Kennedys were moving into the White House; Vietnam was someplace on the other side of the world, and everyone knew their place, for better or worse.

Gender roles, for instance, were clearly assigned, judging by the toys available through Wards. You could “set up your own clinic” with the doctor and nurse set, which included a “lung-meter” and “pulso-meter,” but the catalog photograph depicted the doctor as a boy and the nurse as a girl.

Play costumes included cowboy, military and pilot suits for boys, and ballerina, drum majorette and nurses uniforms for girls.

Elsewhere, we find small-size ironing boards and miniature pink kitchens for girls, who could really bake brownies with the box mix available separately. And what girl wouldn’t want to practice homemaking with the small toy vacuum cleaner? “It really works,” cried the catalog.

Doll buggies and doll baby cribs were ideal for toting around Chatty Cathy (“I can really talk”) and Marybel, the doll who came with crutches, removable leg casts and chicken pox spots.

Of all the dolls in the catalog, only one is dark-skinned, described as a “colored doll.”

For boys, toys included an army mortar set, trucks, football uniforms, a cavalry fort, a dizzying array of toy guns and rifles, and tabletop sports games.

Young readers could choose from Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mysteries, and a personal favorite, the Chip Hilton sports stories, all for less than a dollar each. Luckily, the Giant Golden Book of Mathematics never showed up under our Christmas tree -- or maybe it should have, given our junior high math scores.

Many of these toys were traditional. But the Ghost of Christmas Future could be glimpsed in a small item at the bottom of page 408 of the catalog: the Junior Electronic Computer, the “new educational toy that multiplies, divides, adds and subtracts.”

It would do a lot more than that in decades to come, but at $4.24 in 1960, this rudimentary computer was the first step on a pathway to a whole new world.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.