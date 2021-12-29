1971: First Black physician on Mayo Clinic staff leaves for private practice
Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921
1996 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester Mayo boys hockey and the Mayo girls basketball team won the two local holiday tournament championships.
- The top three business books this week are “Millionaire Next Door” by Thomas Stanley and William Danko, “The Truth About Money” by Ric Edelman, and “Against The Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk” by Peter Bernstein.
1971 — 50 years ago
- A game called curling will make its debut when the Rochester Park and Recreation Department opens its new Curling Center for public play. The new Rochester Curling Center is at the cattle barn at Graham Park Fairgrounds.
- Dr. Frederick Boulware Jr., a Mayo Clinic neurologist, has resigned to enter private practice in Las Vegas. Dr. Boulware Jr. was the first black physician on the clinic staff.
1946 — 75 years ago
- Harold Stassen, three times governor and captain in the Navy during World War II, has been named by leaders in all walks of Minnesota life as the outstanding Minnesotan of the Year.
- An explosion and massive fire destroyed the Elevator C of the Brooks Elevator Corp. in the heart of the milling district in downtown Minneapolis. The loss was estimated at $2.5 million.
1921 — 100 years ago
- The South Dakota State college basketball team will be in town this evening to play the local junior college team in the high school gymnasium. The game should be a good one and worth the admission price of fifty cents.
- The ice harvest in Rochester by the W. L. Parkin Ice Cream Co. probably will begin about Jan. 10. When the ice reaches a thickness of 16 inches, about 15,000 tons of ice will be harvested.
